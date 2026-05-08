New Renault 4 E-Tech ‘Plein Sud’ gets a FOLDING Canvas Roof – just like the original Renault 4

The Renault 4 E-Tech ‘Plein Sud’ joins Renault’s new electric ‘4’ offerings and comes with a folding canvas roof, just like the original Renault 4.
That’s now changing, with many car makers reverting to traditional names and designs – effectively making Electric a powertrain option – and others, especially Renault, leaning heavily on retro names and looks.
That’s seen the arrival of the very good Renault 5 E-Tech and its more practical sibling, the Renault 4 E-Tech, both doing good business with their retro-looks and, for EVs, sensible pricing.
Now, Renault is back with an added dose of retro goodness with the arrival of the Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud, which comes with a folding canvas roof just like the original R4 in the 1960s.
Renault says the folding canvas roof is a unique offering in its category with an opening of 80x92cm, and operated with a single switch or voice control.
Away from the new fresh air motoring experience, the Plein Sud uses the same EV powertrain as its siblings with a 148bhp motor at the front powered by a 52kWh battery and range of 242 miles, some three miles less than the tin-top R4.
The Plein Sud is available in Techno+ and Iconic+ trim – with the same specs as the regular R4 – with prices £1,5000 more than the tin-top, making the Plein Sud Techno+ £27,445 and the Iconic+ £29,445 (both including ECG).
Order books for the Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud open today (8 May 2026), with first customer deliveries due in Q3.
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