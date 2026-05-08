New Renault 4 E-Tech ‘Plein Sud’ gets a FOLDING Canvas Roof – just like the original Renault 4

The Renault 4 E-Tech ‘Plein Sud’ joins Renault’s new electric ‘4’ offerings and comes with a folding canvas roof, just like the original Renault 4.

Many car makers, looking to make electric cars visually appealing to prospective buyers, decided they needed to ditch their core designs and deliver more ‘futuristic-looking’ models to differentiate them from the ‘old-fashioned’ ICE models.

That’s now changing, with many car makers reverting to traditional names and designs – effectively making Electric a powertrain option – and others, especially Renault, leaning heavily on retro names and looks.

That’s seen the arrival of the very good Renault 5 E-Tech and its more practical sibling, the Renault 4 E-Tech, both doing good business with their retro-looks and, for EVs, sensible pricing.

Now, Renault is back with an added dose of retro goodness with the arrival of the Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud, which comes with a folding canvas roof just like the original R4 in the 1960s.

Renault says the folding canvas roof is a unique offering in its category with an opening of 80x92cm, and operated with a single switch or voice control.

Away from the new fresh air motoring experience, the Plein Sud uses the same EV powertrain as its siblings with a 148bhp motor at the front powered by a 52kWh battery and range of 242 miles, some three miles less than the tin-top R4.

The Plein Sud is available in Techno+ and Iconic+ trim – with the same specs as the regular R4 – with prices £1,5000 more than the tin-top, making the Plein Sud Techno+ £27,445 and the Iconic+ £29,445 (both including ECG).

Order books for the Renault 4 E-Tech Plein Sud open today (8 May 2026), with first customer deliveries due in Q3.