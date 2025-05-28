Renault 4 E-Tech is CHEAPER than electric rivals like the MINI Aceman and Ford Puma

The electric Renault 4 E-Tech goes on sale in July as Renault reveals prices starting at £26,995 with a choice of three trim levels.

The electric Renault 4 E-Tech was revealed back in October as the bigger, more practical retro-inspired sibling for the new electric Renault 5, and now it’s soon to go on sale in the UK, ahead of which Renault has announced prices and specs.

When the R4 was revealed, it seemed it was going to get a choice of two EV powertrains borrowed from the R5, but the only powertrain on offer, for now, is a 148bhp electric motor at the front powered by a 52kWh battery, good for 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds and range of 247 miles, with DC charging up to 100kW.

Three trim levels are on offer in the R4, with all models getting 18″ alloys, 10.1″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-view camera, keyless, heat pump and safety nannies and, on the entry-level Evolution trim (£26,995), a 7″ driver display. Evollution trim also gets auto lights and wipers, climate, grey quilted upholstery, Cruise and electric windows.

Techno trim (£28,995) adds a bigger 10.0″ driver display with Google Apps, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise, recycled Denim upholstery, one-pedal driving, privacy glass, roof rails, V2L, hands-free parking, and parking sensors all round. Icon trim (£30,995) gets Houndstooth upholstery, heated steering wheel and front seats, hands-free tailgate and extra safety nannies.

The new Renault 4 E-Tech goes on sale on 15 July 2025, unless you’ve forked out £150 for an ‘R-Pass’, in which case you can order from 1 July, and with prices from £26,995, it undercuts rivals like the MINI Aceman and Ford Puma EV.