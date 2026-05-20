New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is AMG’s 1,153bhp answer to the Porsche Taycan

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ELECTRIC is revealed as AMG’s 1,153 bhp tri-motor answer to the Porsche Taycan.

AMG’s entire story is wrapped up in the noise and sensation of powerful ICE cars – especially V8s – although they did have a crack at EVs more than a decade ago with the SLS ED

Fast forward to 2025, and AMG was back with a new electric supercar with the reveal of the AMG GT XX Concept, which boasted 1,341bhp from a tri-motor setup and previewed a production model aimed at the Porsche Taycan.

Now, the production version of the GT XX arrives as the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, boasting a very similar setup to the GT XX but with slightly less power.

The looks of the AMG carry over design details from the Concept with its coupe roofline and ‘guppy’ grille, with the back end getting a pair of light trios, but housed in an ugly black panel. Oh, and there’s actually a back window, which there wasn’t in the concept.

Aerodynamics, which is a big deal for EVs, are taken care of with a speed-activated rear spoiler and a rear diffuser which juts out from the bumper, adding up to a drag coefficient of just 0.22.

Inside, AMG hasn’t got the memo about buyers’ aversion to endless screenage, so, although not exactly Mercedes’ cabin-spanning hyperscreen, there’s a big central infotainment, driver display and a passenger screen too, a mix of leather, carbon fibre and metal elements, Sky Control panoramic roof, and rear seats you can just about get adults in.

The AMG GT 4-Door gets a new battery system with direct cooling for every cell with a 106kWh capacity powering a trio of axial flux motors – two at the back and one at the front – promising range of 435 miles and 600kW DC charging, with the GT55 model producing up to 805bhp and the GT63 up to 1,153bhp, enough for 0-62mph in a bit over 2.0 seconds.

The GT 4-Door also gets an AMG Drive Unit with a selection of drive modes, with Sport+ including a simulated V8 soundtrack pumped into the cabin for old school aural thrills.

Mercedes-AMG’s Michael Schiebe said:

The new Mercedes?AMG GT 4?Door Coupé ushers in an entirely new era. It is an absolute high-performance machine, packed with pioneering innovations that enable previously unimaginable driving performance in this segment. It creates a driving experience that is unparalleled: thrilling, intense, irresistible – typically AMG. The pride and spirit of our AMG team are reflected in every detail. I thank all colleagues for their enormous dedication, which makes this vehicle an absolutely revolutionary, breathtaking product.