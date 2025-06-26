Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept previews a Porsche Taycan BASHING AMG four-door electric GT

The Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept is revealed as a 1341bhp, triple motor electric four-door GT, previewing a new Porsche Taycan rivalling GT.

Mercedes’ quest to become a key player in the new world of EVs hasn’t exactly been an overwhelming success, with buyers eschewing its ‘EQ’ offerings and their blobby design for more appealing models from their rivals.

Now, almost six years after the Porsche Taycan arrived, Mercedes-AMG reveals a new concept – the Mercedes-AMG GT XX – which previews a new electric four-door GT from AMG expected to arrive before the end of the year and is clearly aimed at the Porsche.

The GT XX comes with a trio of axial flux motors – one at the front and two at the back – delivering a combined 1341bhp, allowing precise torque vectoring and built on the AMG.EA architecture running at 800V and promising charging speeds of 850kw (not that you’ll currently find a way to charge at that rate), with intelligent cell cooling for the battery.

The AMG GT XX gets a slightly retro design with its full-width guppy grille and six-light taillights, proper coupe roofline and missing back window, with the interior getting orange glowing piping, two-screen setup and yoke steering wheel, with flappy paddles simulating gear changes accompanied by a V8 soundtrack.

It all promises an impressive electric four-door GT to come from AMG, but will it suffer the same fate as the Tyacan with a big initial rush to buy, followed by a big drop in sales and huge fall in residuals?