New Vauxhall Grandland Griffin cuts the Grandland’s entry price by MORE than £5,000

The new Vauxhall Grandland Griffin arrives to replace the entry-level Design trim, offering an enhanced spec at a lower price.

We’ve all suffered from what seems like outrageous rises in new car prices in recent years as car makers seem intent on raising the price of ICE cars to subsidise loss-making EVs, with estimates putting the average cost of a new car having risen by around 70% in the last decade, way above inflation and pricing many out of the new car market altogether.

So it makes a nice change to see a car maker delivering a substantial cut in price for an ICE-based car, which is exactly what Vauxhall has done with the Grandland.

A new Grandland model – the Vauxhall Grandland Griffin – arrives as an entry-level replacement for the Design trim, which not only comes with an enhanced spec, but also with a price cut compared to the Design trim of £5,135 for the Hybrid version and £960 for the EV.

The enhanced spec for the Griffin includes heated front seats and steering wheel, AGR Certified driver’s seat with lumbar control and cushion angle adjustment, 19″ alloys on the Hybrid and 20″ on the EV, black roof and privacy glass.

Powetrain options are EV with a 73kWh battery and 213bhp motor, promising range of up to 311 miles, or a 48V Hybrid with a combined 143bhp from a 1.2-litre three-pot and electric motor, with Vauxhall claiming it’ll run as an EV in urban driving over 50% of the time.

The Vauxhall Grandland Griffin is now on sale, with the Hybrid costing £31,495 and the EV £34,495 (after ECG).