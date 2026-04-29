Range Rover SV Ultra is a CONCERT HALL on Wheels – But Land Rover probably won’t sell you one

The Range Rover SV Ultra arrives as a special edition Range Rover featuring special paint and an Electrostatic Sound System.

Range Rover seems to be churning out ‘Special Edition’ models by the shedload at the moment, with the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition , Range Rover Evoque Hoxton, Range Rover Velar Belgravia, Range Rover Westminster, Range Rover Sport Battersea and Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate all revealed since the start of the year.

Now, to keep the theme going – and because it’s been a fortnight since the last ‘Special Edition’ – JLR is back with yet another – the Range Rover SV Ultra.

As its name suggests, the SV Ultra is designed to be the Top Dog Range Rover, with Titan Silver paint said to create a liquid metal finish with real aluminium flakes and advanced pigment tech to deliver a mirror finish, with Atlas and Satin highlights and 23″ alloys with Satin Platinum inserts.

Inside, the Ultra gets ‘Vegan Friendly’ Ultrafabric in Orchid White and Cinder Grey with laser-crafted mosaic patterns, Ceramic gear lever, and rattan Palm wood veneers.

The big news for the Ultra is probably its Electrostatic Sound System, which, according to Range Rover, turns the Ultra into a Concert Hall on wheels with lightweight transducers delivering exceptional clarity by using an ultra-light membrane to create studio-quality sound, with the 21 speakers integrated into headrests, seatbacks and usual speaker locations, as well as ‘Body and Soul Seats’ which uses AI to convert sound into vibrations so you can ‘feel’ the sound too.

Powertrain options are the P550e PHEV and P540 V8, with the promise of an EV option to come later this year.

Phoebe Lindsay, Range Rover Materiality Manager, said:

SV Ultra represents our most modernist interpretation of materiality, combining clean lines with a carefully balanced, neutral palette and a disciplined use of natural materials. Our choice of Ultrafabrics™ over leather was intentional; its engineered softness allows for the fine laser crafted pattern and intricate perforation that defines the interior. The palm veneer brings a completely new material expression to the cabin, with its natural open pore and light-coloured topcoat increasing visual brightness and reinforcing a sense of calm, cohesive design.

No prices for the Range Rover SV Ultra (think £200k plus), but that’s because you can only have one if Range Rover invites you.