Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Land Rover News / Range Rover Sport / New Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate ARRIVES with a hint of the old RRS SVR

New Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate ARRIVES with a hint of the old RRS SVR

By

New Range Rover Sport Ultimate in silver

The Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate arrives as a limited run of 500 curated units for the UK, priced at £145,995.

It’s getting on for three years since the Range Rover Sport SV arrived as an effective replacement for the old Range Rover Sport SVR and, despite less in-your-face looks than the SVR, delivered a new level of performance and ability to the RRS SVR.

The initial RRS SV offering was a limited run of cars at a meaty price – £169,000 – and it was followed by the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two a year later, and a price increase to £172k.

It took JLR until last year to make the Sport SV a regular part of the Range Rover Sport range with the option of a regular RRS SV or Sport SV Black, and now it’s back with a new limited run – just 500 units for the UK only – with the new Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate which, despite its ‘Ultimate’ badging, is a chunk cheaper than the first two limited-run models at £145,995.

Power remains the same on the SV Ultimate, with the 4.4-litre V8 under the bonnet producing 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque and good for 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, with 6D Dynamics suspension keeping things flat and dynamic on the road.

Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate interiorColour options include Black Satin, Ethereal Frost Satin (above) and Velocity Blue (below), a colour synonymous with the old SVR, with 23″ Dark Grey or Black alloys, SV Brembo brakes in Blue or Black, Black Contrat Roof, Sliding Panoramic Roof and Light Cloud/Ebony perforated Windsor Leather inside.

Alan Nicolson, UK Brand Director, Range Rover, said:

Ultimate Edition refines the SV formula into a deliberately focused specification – colour, material and chassis technology working together to deliver a uniquely Range Rover blend of performance and modern luxury.

Buyers will get a personal handover in Solihull and an exclusive track experience, but the Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate is a curated offering, so you’ll need to get a shake on if you want a Blue one.

Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate Velocity Blue

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow