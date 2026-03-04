New Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate ARRIVES with a hint of the old RRS SVR

The Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate arrives as a limited run of 500 curated units for the UK, priced at £145,995.

It’s getting on for three years since the Range Rover Sport SV arrived as an effective replacement for the old Range Rover Sport SVR and, despite less in-your-face looks than the SVR, delivered a new level of performance and ability to the RRS SVR.

The initial RRS SV offering was a limited run of cars at a meaty price – £169,000 – and it was followed by the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two a year later, and a price increase to £172k.

It took JLR until last year to make the Sport SV a regular part of the Range Rover Sport range with the option of a regular RRS SV or Sport SV Black, and now it’s back with a new limited run – just 500 units for the UK only – with the new Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate which, despite its ‘Ultimate’ badging, is a chunk cheaper than the first two limited-run models at £145,995.

Power remains the same on the SV Ultimate, with the 4.4-litre V8 under the bonnet producing 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque and good for 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, with 6D Dynamics suspension keeping things flat and dynamic on the road.

Colour options include Black Satin, Ethereal Frost Satin (above) and Velocity Blue (below), a colour synonymous with the old SVR, with 23″ Dark Grey or Black alloys, SV Brembo brakes in Blue or Black, Black Contrat Roof, Sliding Panoramic Roof and Light Cloud/Ebony perforated Windsor Leather inside.

Alan Nicolson, UK Brand Director, Range Rover, said:

Ultimate Edition refines the SV formula into a deliberately focused specification – colour, material and chassis technology working together to deliver a uniquely Range Rover blend of performance and modern luxury.

Buyers will get a personal handover in Solihull and an exclusive track experience, but the Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate is a curated offering, so you’ll need to get a shake on if you want a Blue one.