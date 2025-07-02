Range Rover Sport SV gets CHEAPER as the Sport SV joins the main RRS range

The Range Rover Sport SV joins the main RRS range, and there’s a choice of regular SV or Range Rover Sport SV Black. Priced from £139,995.

The Range Rover Sport SV arrived back in 2023 as a less shouty – but more powerful – replacement for the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR, boasting a fulsome 626bhp from its BMW V8 and costing a chunky £169k.

The RRS SV was a limited-run model, and JLR replaced it with the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two last year – and put the price up to £172k – but it too was a limited-run model.

Now, Range Rover has made the SV a standard offering in the RRS range, with a choice of a regular Range Rover Sport SV or an SV Black, with prices starting at £139,995 for the regular Sport SV, rising to £154,975 for the SV Black.

Both SV models are powered by the same BMW 4.4-litre V8 as the limited-run SV models, delivering 626bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds (3.6 seconds in the SV Black) and on to 165mph (180mph in the SV Black).

The SV Black comes with a Narvik Black paint job and Narvik Gloss Black Exterior Pack, Carbon Fibre bonnet, Gloss Black 23″ alloys, Gloss Black brake callipers and quad exhausts, with the interior getting Ebony Windsor leather, performance seats and Gloss Grand Black finishers.

Both SV models also get JLR’s 6D Dynamics technology (like the Land Rover Defender Octa) to keep roll to a minimum.

Range Rover Sport Stealth Edition

There’s also a new, more mainstream offering with the arrival of the Range Rover Sport Stealth Edition, which comes with a choice of ‘dark and dramatic’ finishes with Gloss Black accents and either Ebony or Light Cloud Windsor leather and Satin Protective Film for a satin finish.

Based on the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE, the Stealth Edition can be had with the D300 powertrain or P460e PHEV, with prices starting from £101,570.