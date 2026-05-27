Lancia goes down the Ford Capri route with the new Gamma

The Lancia Gamma is revealed as yet another electrified SUV from Stellantis, with the same underpinnings as the Peugeot 3008.

Reviving classic car names for new models is seen by car makers as a way to add comfort and familiarity for buyers when trying to flog electrified models, and Renault has shown it can work with the success of the Renault 4 and Renault 5 thanks, in no small part, to designs which echo their predecessors.

On the other hand, Ford has revived the much-loved Capri name recently, but instead of attaching it to an electric coupe it’s given it to an SUV and suffered plenty of negative feedback in the process.

Now, Lancia has decided that their new SUV – a Peugeot 3008 in Lancia clothing – deserves a historic name so, just as Ford has done, they’ve taken the Gamma badge – which was historically attached to a sporty coupe – and given it to their new SUV.

The makeover from the Peugeot 3008, with which it shares underpinnings, looks decent enough with a rounded front end with three-line DLRs, low-set headlights, much body surfacing and flush door handles, and a fairly individual interior that isn’t completely dominated by screenage.

Power options look set to be a 1.2-litre hybrid with 143bhp and 600-mile-plus range, and EV versions with 228bhp up to 370bhp and a range of up to 460 miles.

Lancia say:

The New Lancia Gamma reinterprets the brand’s distinctive values in a contemporary way, representing its most advanced expression: Italian elegance, innovation and efficiency.

The Gamma will be built in Italy, and order books will open after the summer. But it looks like Lancia is still not going to re-enter the UK market despite the arrival of the new Gamma.