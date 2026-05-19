Skoda Epiq Electric SUV takes AIM at the Renault 4 and Ford Puma with prices from £24,950

The Skoda Epiq compact electric SUV arrives with prices from £24,950, two battery options and two trim levels. On sale in July.

The Volkswagen Group’s foray into the starter end of the EV market is already in play with the Cupra Raval and VW ID. Polo already revealed. And now it’s time for the duo to become a trio with the reveal of the Skoda Epiq.

Looking much like the Epiq Concept we saw last year, the Epiq looks convincing and appealing as an urban SUV, with Skoda’s ‘Tech-Deck’ front end, T-shaped lights at both ends and distinctive air intakes, and an interior which looks simple and practical with actual buttons.

Two powertrain options are on offer, with the entry-level Epiq 40 getting a 133bhp motor powered by a 37kWh battery promising a range of 190 miles and the Epiq 55, which gets a 208bhp motor and 52kWh battery delivering range of 272 miles.

Two trim levels are on offer (plus a First Edition 55) with the Epiq SE L coming with 18″ Plover alloys, Loft Grey Interior Design, LED lights, 13″ infotainment, 5″ driver display, rear parking sensors and Adaptive Cruise, with the Epiq Edition adding 18″ Saloa alloys,, electric folding mirrors, Sat Nav, Rear-Viw Camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, two-zone Climate, wireless charging, Drive Mode select and Bi-directional caharging.

On sale in July, the Epiq SE L 40 costs £24,950 and the Edition 40 £27,700, with ’55’ models costing an additional £2,750. The Epiq First Edition 55 costs £31,450 and comes with Travel Package and Light and View Package.