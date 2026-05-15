Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI REVEALED as a ‘Hot Hatch’ for the EV age

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI arrives as VW’s first GTI for the EV age, with sporty looks and a single 223bhp motor at the front.

It was just last month that the Volkswagen ID. Polo was revealed as VW returned to its traditional names in an effort to turn buyers onto the idea of an electric VW, and now we get the ‘Hot Hatch’ take on the new Polo EV with the arrival of the ID. Polo GTI, the first VW EV to be garnished with VW’s 50-year-old GTI badge.

The ID. Polo GTI gets a single 223bhp motor at the front, good for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds (actually slower than the ICE Polo GTI), and a top speed of 109mph, with an official range from its 52kWh battery of 263 miles with a maximum charging speed of 105kW.

The ID. Polo GTI gets a fairly restrained body kit to give it a slightly more aggressive stance, 19″ alloys and specially tuned suspension, including adaptive dampers and retuned steering, which give a sporty edge but with more comfort than its Spanish Cupra Raval VZ sibling. It also has a lot of GTI badges.

Inside, there are splashes of red, suede dashboard trim, bolstered seat and a ‘GTI’ button on the steering wheel which dials things up to 11 when you want to play.

No prices yet for the UK, but the ID. Polo GTI is due to go on sale in Germany in the autumn from around £34,000.