New Skoda Karoq Design Edition ADDS to Skoda’s Karoq offerings

The Skoda Karoq Design Edition arrives to add to the Karoq’s ‘Edition’ offerings with additional equipment and exterior titivations.

Skoda may be doing better than most legacy car makers with its range of EVs, which will expand further with the arrival this month of the new entry-level Skoda Epiq , but that doesn’t mean it’s forgotten about its bread and butter ICE models.

Having introduced a new range of Karoq Edition models back in 2024, Skoda is now adding to the offering with the new Karoq Design Edition, sitting between the SE Design and SE L Edition wth titivated exterior looks and extra equipment.

Skoda says the exterior tweaks for the Design Edition give it a ‘strikingly dynamic’ look, with new 18″ Hydrus black alloys, black door mirrors and grille, black roof rails, an extended ear spoiler and black ‘Skoda’ and ‘Karoq’ lettering.

Inside, the Design Edition gets Skoda’s Lounge Interior with black fabric upholstery, Drive Mode select, Amundsen Sat Nav with 8″ screen, 10.25″ Virtual cockpit, heated front seats, rear view camera, keyless and stop/start.

The Design Edition comes with a choice of two ICE powertrains, with a 1.0-litre TSI with 115bhp and a manual ‘box, or a 1.5-litre TSI with 148bhp and either a manual or DSG ‘box.

Prices for the Karoq Design Edition start at £31,610 for the 1.0-litre model and top out at £34,235 for the 1.5-litre with DSG. On sale July 1 2026.