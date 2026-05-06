New Vauxhall Corsa GSE Electric Hot Hatch is a Peugeot E-208 GTi under the skin

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE arrives as Vauxhall’s take on the Peugeot E-208 GTi with sporty styling, suspension tweaks and 276bhp.

Last year, Vauxhall took the underpinnings of the Peugeot E-208 GTi and stuck them under the Mokka to deliver the Vauxhall Mokka GSE as a performance SUV to top the Mokka range.

Now, Vauxhall has taken those same underpinnings and crowbarred them under the Corsa to deliver the Vauxhall Corsa GSE, an electric Hot Hatch boasting 276bhp and good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds.

That performance comes from a single motor at the front, which delivers up to 276bhp through a Torsen limited-slip diff and is powered by a 54kWh battery, with power reduced to 228bhp in Normal Mode, cut further in Eco Mode and delivering the full-fat 276bhp in Sport Mode.

Thankfully, the Corsa GSE isn’t just a point and squirt job, with Vauxhall complementing the powertrain with tuned brake and throttle response, tweaked steering, four-pot Alcon brakes, lower suspension, revised axles, stiffer anti-roll bars and new dampers.

The cosmetic changes for the GSE are quite subtle, with the exterior treated to black highlights, tweaked bumpers, black roof and black rear spoiler, GTE lettering and 18″ alloys, with the interior getting performance seats in the front finished in Alcantara and cloth tartan, yellow seat belts, Alcantara steering wheel and door insets, yellow stitching, digital driver display and 10″ infotainment.

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall MD, said:

The new Corsa GSE marks a defining moment for Vauxhall as we bring the spirit of our iconic hot hatches into the electric era. Building on the blueprint set by the rally-inspired Mokka GSE, the new Corsa GSE combines exhilarating performance with everyday accessibility.

No prices yet for the Corsa GSE, but it’s likely to be around £33k when it goes on sale later this year.