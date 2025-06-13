Peugeot GTi RETURNS with the new electric Peugeot E-208 GTi

The fabled Peugeot GTi badge returns as Peugeot reveals the new electric E-208 GTi, with inspiration from the 205 GTi and 278bhp.

The Peugeot GTi badge for its go faster models is as revered as VW’s GTI badge, but unlike VW, Peugeot dropped the moniker with the 308 GTi back in 2021, and hasn’t had a performance model since the end of the 508 PSE last year.

Now, the GTi badge has been revived and, because this is 2025 and EVs are compulsory, the GTi badge is attached to a titivated E-208 – say hello to the new Peugeot E-208 GTi.

Inspired by the much-loved and properly fun 205 GTi, the E-208 GTi gets the same FWD powertrain as the Alfa Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e, which means 278bhp and 254lb/ft of torque, enough to hit 62mph in 5.7 seconds, with a claimed range of 217 miles from its 54kWh battery.

Peugeot has also fitted a limited slip diff and sports suspension to the GTi, reduced the ride height by 30mm and widened the track front and back to deliver a more sporty drive and stance. There are also bigger wheel arches, a set of unique 18″ alloys inspired by the 205 GTi’s pepperpot design, lots of red abounding inside and out and Performance seats with GTi branding.

Alain Favey, CEO of PEUGEOT, said:

We are thrilled to introduce the new PEUGEOT E-208 GTi, a ground-breaking next chapter in an iconic GTi story. This model represents a fusion of our rich heritage with cutting-edge technology, offering unparalleled performance and driving sensations, because at PEUGEOT we are serious about driving pleasure. With this new GTi, we set new standards within the hot hatch market.