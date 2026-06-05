Skoda Peaq design sketches PREVIEW Skoda’s new EV ahead of 23 June debut

The new electric Skoda Peaq 7-Seat SUV is previewed in design sketches ahead of a debut in France on 23 June 2026.

It’s been getting on for four years since Skoda unveiled the Vision 7S Concept as a pointer towards a new 7-seat electric SUV, effectively an electric alternative to the ICE Kodiaq, but it took until the start of this year to reveal it would be the Skoda Peaq , eschewing what has become the norm for Skoda’s EV to have a name starting with ‘E’.

Now, ahead of its debut in France on 23 June, Skoda is previewing the Peaq with design sketches (above and below) of the exterior, and despite the Peaq featuring Skoda’s new Modern Solid Design, it looks very much like the Vision 7S.

Karl Neuhold, Head of Exterior Design at Skoda Auto, said:

In designing the exterior of the Skoda Peaq, we consistently applied the Modern Solid design language, combining clean lines, balanced proportions and distinctive elements. Precisely sculpted surfaces and clearly structured details create a confident, timeless presence, while signature features such as the T-shaped headlights and Tech-Deck Face express Škoda’s identity in a new electric era.

Skoda says the Peaq will come in five interior designs – Sportline Lounge plus two versions each of Loft and Suite – with 10.0″ driver display, 13.6″ portrait infotainment, Panoramic roof, wireless phone charging and HUD, and promises room for seven and 300 litres of boot space with all seats in use.

Three powertrains will be on offer – 60, 90 and 90x – with power from 201bhp to 295bhp and ’90’ models getting a 91kWh battery for a 370-mile range and ’60’ models a 63kWh battery and 267-mile range.