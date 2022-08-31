Electric Skoda Vision 7S Concept PREVIEWS Skoda’s future EV design – and a new Kodiaq

Skoda reveals the Vision S Concept as a preview of its future design language and a new range-topping electric Kodiaq replacement.

Skoda’s come a long way from skips on wheels to a mainstream maker delivering more practical, and affordable, versions of parent VW’s more popular models.

But as we move into this imposed EV era it looks like Skoda is keen to make its mark with its EV offerings, and this, the Skoda Vision 7S Concept, lays down a marker of future intent for Skoda EVs and a new design language.

This new design language will be seen on three new models by 2026, with the Vison 7S likely to turn into a replacement for the Koadiaq, along with a compact SUV and a small car, although there will be new ICE-based models of the Superb, Kodiaq and Octavia in the meantime.

The design of these new models is previewed by the 7S which is underpinned by the VW MEB Platform and looks which are”defined by clear, reduced lines that emphasise the simplicity and value of ŠKODA’s new models”.

The new front end features what Skoda is calling a ‘Tech-Deck Face’ which covers all the sensors, with slim LED running lights and headlights and a bank of seven slits for cooling below (also mirrored at the back) a new flat logo and Skoda script, clean lines and statement sills.

Inside there’s a 14.6″ infotainment screen and 8.8″ digital instrument panel, oodles of sustainable materials on show (of course), a new steering wheel (which looks like a modern take on the Allegro’s Quartic wheel), backpacks on the front seat backs and a seven-seat layout.

The 7S comes with an 89kWh battery said to deliver range of 370 miles and offers 200kW charging, although no performance figures, or drivetrain details, are available.

Skoda boss Klaus Zelimer said:

With the VISION 7S concept study, we’re giving a specific preview of an entirely new ŠKODA model that will round off the top end of our product portfolio and customer base. Also, we’re significantly accelerating our e-campaign and will be launching three additional all-electric models by 2026, with more in the pipeline.