Audi Nuvolari REVEALED as a halo supercar with the heart of a Lamborghini

Audi surprises with the reveal of the Audi Nuvolari, a 987bhp hybrid supercar, with 499 being built and expected to cost around £500k.

When Audi revealed the Concept C last year, we were convinced it previewed not just a new design direction for Audi, but an electric replacement for the ICE R8. But it didn’t. In fact, it previewed this, the Audi Nuvolari, a 987bhp V8 Hybrid supercar with the heart of a Lamborghini Temerario

The Audi Nuvolari (named after Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari) takes the Concept C’s design and throws in extra openings and vents to cool the V8 and comes with Aero stuff, including a fully retractable wing and Drag Reduction System.

Inside, the Nuvolari keeps things simple, with a modest driver display and central infotainment, high-quality materials but, unfortunately, there seems to be a lack of real buttons.

But it’s the heart of the Nuvolari that’s the big deal, and although Audi has clearly borrowed it from Lamborghini, it has also improved it.

The mid-engine V8 ICE puts out nearly 800bhp on its own, and is joined by a pair of axial flux motors at the front and another between the engine and gearbox, which combined deliver 987bhp.

All that power is enough to get to 62mph in 2.6 seconds and 124mph in 6.8 seconds and on to 217mph.

Gernot Döllner, Chairman AUDI AG, said:

With the Audi Nuvolari, we are accelerating technological progress. It shows what is possible when the focus is on technology, performance, and execution through teamwork — and when we achieve progress together.