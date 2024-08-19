Lamborghini Temerario Hybrid – Lambo’s 917bhp Plug-in Hybrid Huracan successor

Lamborghini rolls out the replacement for the Huracan and it’s a 4.0-litre PHEV with 917bhp and good for 62mph in 2.7 seconds.

Lamborghinis were always bonkers cars, but ever since Audi took the reigns they’ve become a lot more sensible, easier to drive and a chunk more reliable. But still with a hint or three of bonkers.

Now it’s time for Lamborghini to add a dose of 21st century ‘sensible’ into its junior supercar with the replacement for the Huracan – Lamborghini Temerario – which eschews the Huracan’s V10 in favour of a new 4.0-litre Turbo with the help of a trio of electric motors which combined churn out 917bhp.

On its own, the V8 churns out 789bhp, with a motor between the engine and eight-speed DCT gearbox and one for each front wheel making up the rest, with the V8 revving to a remarkable 10,000rpm and, with AWD, hitting 62mph in 2.7 seconds.

It’s clear that with a 3.8kWh battery the PHEV bit is there for performance, not EV range, with the battery chargeable by plugging in, from the engine or from regenerative braking. But we guess it’ll trundle along in heavy traffic as an EV for a while.

The powertrain setup may be new in the Temerario, but the styling is immediately identifiable as Lambo – a mix of Revuelto and Huracan looks – with plenty of angles, a letterbox exhaust, cutaway wheelarches, rear diffuser, very slim headlights and staggered 20″ and 21″ alloys. There;’s also an Alleggerita lightweight package which adds stuff like big wing and bits of carbon fibre and increases downforce.

Inside, there’s hexagonal stuff going on with the dials and vents, more headroom and legroom than the Huracan, with an 8.4″ vertical infotainment, 12.3″ driver display and a 9.1″ display for the passenger.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini boss, said:

With the Temerario, we’ve exceeded our expectations with what the mid-engine sports car can be in terms of performance and design. The Temerario completes the next chapter in our Direzione Cor Tauri plan by hybridizing the full product line, while we continue the development of our full electric model debuting at the end of the decade.

No word on price yet, but expect it to start around £300k when it arrives in 2025.