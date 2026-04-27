Audi Q4 e-tron EV gets a bit of a MAKEOVER for 2026

The Audi e-tron – Audi’s ‘Posh’ VW ID.4 – gets a facelift for 2026 with cosmetic tweaks, improved tech and an updated interior.

It’s been five years since the Audi Q4 e-tron arrived – in SUV and Sportback guise – as Audi’s take on the electric VW ID.4 (and ID.5), and it’s done reasonable business for Audi ever since.

But despite a few updates since it arrived, Auid has decided it needs a refresh to bring it more in line with more recent Audi EVs and remain competitive, so it’s been refreshed for 2026 with a few cosmetic tweaks, some improved tech and an interior update.

The cosmetic updates are familiar facelift fodder, with new LED lights at the front and new OLEDs at the back, a new single-frame grille colour-matched to the body, tweaked bumpers, new colour options and new alloys.

Inside, Audi clearly hasn’t listened to the growing dislike of mega-screenage, so the Q4 gets treated to even more screen real estate with an 11.9″ driver display, 12.8″ infotainment and (optional) 12.0″ passenger display, together with a reworked centre console wth two wireless device chargers, sports seats and ambient lighting.

The Q4 also gets new electric motors to improve efficiency, meaning the 63kWh battery option sees range improved from 251 miles to 273 miles (280 in the Sportback), with 82kWh battery models getting a 282bhp motor good for 359 miles (367 miles in the Sportback. The Q4 also now comes with V2L.

Dual motor models get a slight jump in power to 295bhp (range of 346/356 miles), and Q4 Performance gets 335bhp, range of 336.344 miles and a boost in DC charging to 185kW.

Audi’s Marco Schubert said:

With this product upgrade, the Audi Q4 e-tron is not only more modern and striking in appearance but also impresses with an improved interior. New features and numerous improvements to the vehicle make the electric entry point into the Audi brand even more attractive – for families and our fleet customers.

No word on prices for the upgraded Q4 e-tron. But they’ll probably be going up.