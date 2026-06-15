Peugeot E-208 GTi PRICE from £34,995 – and gets to 62mph in 5.5 seconds

The recently revealed electric Peugeot E-208 GTi costs from £34,995 and promises the best in segment performance.

Now, Peugeot is back with a third instalment as it forgot to announce pricing and performance details when it revealed the ‘Production’ version. Either that, or they figured, rightly, they’d get a bit of extra coverage this way.

Peugeot says they’ve drawn on their Motorsport experience to give the E-208 GTi proper sportiness, and with best in sector performance of 0-62mph in a decent 5.5 seconds from its 277bhp electric motor.

The GTi uses the same 54kWh battery as the E-208, but with improved coolant flow to deliver maximum performance, and offer range of 219 miles on Michelin Pilot Sport rubber. If you want more, the (no cost) option of Hankook Ventus S1 Evo rubber ups that to 233 miles.

Christophe Auriault, E 208 GTi Project Manager at Peugeot Sport said:

From the very beginning of the project, it was obvious that PEUGEOT SPORT should be involved in the E 208 GTi project. We have unique experience and expertise in designing this type of car. It was also clear that the goal was to create a 100% electric GTi. We wanted to prove that all the PEUGEOT GTi DNA can be found in an electric car. And we have succeeded.

The Peugeot E-208 GTi goes on sale later this year from £34,995, but by the time it does, Peugeot is confident it will have qualified for the £1,500 ECG.