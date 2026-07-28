Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Final Edition is a £68,000 FAREWELL to the A 45 S

Mercedes is killing off the AMG 45 S and saying goodbye with the £68,000 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Final Edition.

The Mercedes A 45 arrived back in 2013, boasting a four-pot petrol engine good for a whopping 355bhp and good for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds, enough to worry supercars and all wrapped up in Mercedes’ entry-level model with go-faster additions.

Fast forward to 2019, and the A 45 S arrived with even more power – 416bhp – and a sub-four-second 0-62mph, but it wasn’t cheap, costing £63k when the last tweaks to the A 45 S arrived in 2022.

Now, after a thirteen-year reign as the most powerful four-pot car on the market, the A 45 S is being binned because its M139 engine doesn’t meet the latest emissions regs and, with a new A Class due in 2028, Mercedes clearly doesn’t want to spend what it takes to make the A 45 compliant, especially as the next AMG A Class will be a bonkers EV like the new CLA 45.

So it’s time to say farewell to the A 45 S with this, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Final Edition, a limited edition A 45 S with cosmetic and equipment tweaks and costing £67,965.

The titivations for the Final Edition include a Mountain Grey Magno matte paint job with yellow splashes. ’45S’ graphics on the doors, matte black 19″ alloys with yellow centre caps, chrome filler cap, AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Night Package and dark chrome quad tailpipes, with splashes of yellow inside too.

Mercedes hasn’t given the Final Edition any more power, so it still comes with 416bhp and 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.