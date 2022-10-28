New Mercedes-AMG A45 S costs a WHOPPING £63,140

The new, lightly titivated, Mercedes-AMG A45 S costs a whopping £63,140, and even the lower-powered A35 costs from £45,930.

It’s nine years since Mercedes revealed the AMG 45, delivering in the process the most powerful of hot hatches with an immense 355bhp from its 2.0-litre turbo engine, complete with 4WD to get all that power down and costing £38k. By 2019, the A45 had become the A45 S, power had increased to 415bhp and the price had risen to £50,570

Fast forward to now, and Mercedes reveals the latest version of the A45 S and it now costs a barely credible £63,140. For a Mercedes A-Class.

Of course, inflation plays a part in these price increases, but that £38k 2013 A45 would now be £47,500 in real terms and 2019’s A45 S would be £58k.

Despite the chunky price increase, the 2023 AMG A45 S still comes with the same 415bhp, although it does get the latest A-Class updates including the latest MBUX with 10.25″ driver displays, new headlights. AMG grille, Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Dynamics and a new AMG logo on the bonnet.

If the A45 S is a bit too rich for you, Mercedes will flog you the detuned AMG A35 instead for £45,930 (much the same, in real terms, as the A45 cost in 2013) with a less fulsome 302bhp but still with AWD.