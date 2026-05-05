Skoda Epiq Interior sketch TEASES the arrival of Skoda’s take on the Cupra Raval and VW ID. Polo

Skoda reveals an interior sketch of the new entry-level Skoda Epiq EV – Skoda’s take on the VW ID. Polo – ahead of a debut on 19 May 2026.

It’s been two years since we got our first look at the Skoda Epiq – Skoda’s take on other VW Group entry-level EVs like the Cupra Raval and VW ID. Polo – with the promise that it would arrive in 2025.

The Epiq didn’t arrive last year, but we did get the Skoda Epiq Concept, which Skoda told us was a ‘Show Car’, looking production-ready.

Now, Skoda has released a design sketch of the interior and confirmed the Epiq will debut on 19 May with prices expected to start at around £25k.

It’s always difficult to discern artistic license in design sketches from reality, but from what we can see, the interior looks pretty much the same as the one we saw back in 2024.

There’s a large-ish central infotainment screen plonked on the dashboard with a series of toggle switches below for oft-used functions, a wide centre console with a wireless charging pad and storage, and a small driver display, all quite similar to what’s on offer in the Elroq and Enyaq.

Powertrain options are expected to mirror those of the other VW Group models on the MEB-Small Platform, with a choice of 37kWh or 52kWh battery and 114bhp or 223bhp motors.

Skoda says:

The Epiq’s interior has been designed in line with the Modern Solid design language from the outset. The first interior sketches offer an initial impression of the clean, angular design, prioritising clarity and ease of orientation. Horizontal interior architecture replaces a conventional dashboard, enhancing the sense of space and openness, while ambient lighting elements contribute to a welcoming, cosy atmosphere.

All will be revealed on 19 May 2026.