Skoda Epiq is Skoda’s take on the VW ID.2 as a sub-£22k Electric Urban SUV

Skoda reveals the first look at a new electric urban SUV – the Skoda Epiq – due to arrive in production guise in 2025 at under £22k.

There is no doubt that the price of EVs is a barrier for private buyers in particular – although far from the only one – so it’s good news if we all end up having to buy an EV that cheaper EVs are now starting to arrive.

We’ve just seen the pricing for the electric Dacia Spring starting at around £15k, and VW plans an ID.2 which they promise will start at under £22k.

Now, Skoda looks to be using the ID.2 underpinnings to produce their version as an electric urban SUV with a name which sets the bar rather high – the Skoda Epiq.

Revealed as a ‘Design Study’, the Epiq gets Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design with a lack of chrome and clean surfaces and appears to do without Skoda logos featuring ‘SKODA’ writ large on the bonnet and boot, a capacious boot (for a small car) and lots of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ toys.

Inside, there’s a central infotainment screen, what look like actual buttons, and materials which are both practical and sustainable.

Skoda isn’t revealing much in the way of detail yet, but they do say it will have range of over 250 miles, and with underpinnngs from the VW ID.2 it seems likely there will be a 56kWh battery and power of up to 223bhp.

Klaus Zellmer, Skoda CEO, said:

The coming Škoda Epiq will package a lot of car for an attractive price and a big interior with a compact size. Our customers want choices, which is why we are expanding our growing e-mobility portfolio into this popular segment. I hope these first design teasers demonstrate that the Epiq will shine because of its modern design, everyday range and user-friendly technologies – all of it affordable.