Volkswagen ID.2all Concept is a first look at VW’s more affordable ID.2 EV

The Volkswagen ID.2all Concept is revealed previewing a production ID.2 for 2025 and expected to cost from £22k.

Volkswagen may now be churning out plenty of electric cars as it rushes headlong into an EV future, but none of them is really affordable for normal car buyers, with prices even for the ID.3 electric Hatch starting at around £40k and heading up from there.

But VW has a plan for an ‘affordable’ EV starting from £22k, and this is it – the VW ID.2. Well, the VW ID.2all Concept to be accurate, previewing a 2025 ID.2 production model.

Underpinned by VW’s new MEB Entry Platform designed to underpin a range of ‘affordable’ EVs from VW, SEAT, Cupra and Skoda, with a design VW says shows a new design strategy “based on the three pillars of stability, likability and excitement”.

But with a C-pillar modelled on the Mk 1 Golf and looks which could be a Golf or Polo refresh, it seems VW is planning to make future EVs more like their ICE cars. Which is no bad thing.

So perhaps we should think of the ID.2 as an electric Polo (it’s very similar in size) but, thanks to EV packaging, with more room than the Golf inside.

Inside, the ID.2 looks to address some of the complaints levelled at the ID.3 – like a lack of actual buttons for stuff like climate and sound, and poor illumination of controls – but still with a couple of screens doing the heavy lifting.

VW hasn’t revealed too much on the ID.2’s powertrain, but they do say it’s FWD with a 223bhp electric motor with a 280-mile range from an unspecified battery size, with 0-62mph reached in 7.0 seconds and a 10-80 per cent charge in 20 minutes.

VW boss Thomas Schäfer said:

We are transforming the company rapidly and fundamentally – with the clear objective of making Volkswagen a genuine Love Brand. The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand: close to the customer, top technologies and a fantastic design. We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses.

The new ID.2 will launch in 2025 as a production model costing from £22k and will be followed by the ID.1 which, says VW, will cost less than £17.5k.