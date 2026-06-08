New car registrations UP by 7.1% in May 2026 – Ford Puma the best-seller

New car registrations in the UK grew by 7.1% in May 2026, driven mainly by Private sales. Ford Puma the best-seller.

Despite a cost-of-living crisis, a tough jobs market and wars raging in Europe and the Middle East, all contributing to a general feeling of malaise, it looks like people have been cheering themselves up by buying a new car, with sales up in May by 7.1% to 160,662 units, the best since 2019 and driven mainly by Private buyers.

Private buyer sales rose by 17.2% – driven by an unprecedented range of models and offers, according to SMMT – but although Fleet demand only rose by 1.88%, Fleet sales still accounted for 57.1% of new cars.

The shift to electrified cars continued, with HEV up by 1.8%, PHEV up by 23.9% for a 13.8% market share and BEVs up by 34.2% for a 27.3% market share, still well behind the 33% share mandated for 2026. Diesel sales fell by 2.2% and Petrol sales by 7.1%.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

Britain’s car buyers are responding to a market offering more choice than ever, from both new and familiar brands, resulting in a robust May. The EV transition is progressing, but consumer uptake still lags behind even today’s targets, let alone the ambition set out in the latest Carbon Budget. While industry shares the long-term ambition, the pathway to Net Zero must be credible. It cannot come at the cost of lost competitiveness and deindustrialisation. A review of the transition is now urgent to ensure ambition matches market realities and we have a sustainable path to road transport decarbonisation.

Top sellers in May were the Ford Puma followed by the Kia Sportage and Vauxhall Corsa.