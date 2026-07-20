First look at the new Smart #2 ahead of an October debut

We get the first (camouflaged) look at the new Smart #2 ahead of an October debut as Smart goes back to its ForTwo roots.

It’s been seven years since Mercedes went into partnership with Geely to try and turn the smart car brand into a business that actually made a profit, with Mercedes doing the design stuff and Geely the rest.

An EV brand only, Smart has since churned out the electric Smart #1, an SUV about the size of a MINI Countryman, the Smart #3 as an SUV about the size of a VW ID.5, and a Smart #5 about the size of the Volvo XC60.

But last year, Smart revealed that the Smart #2 was on the way as a modern take on the original Smart ForTwo, and earlier this year revealed the Smart #2 Concept, pointing clearly to what we can expect from the production #2. And it was exactly what you’d expect.

Featuring a wheel at each corner with little overhang – just like the ForTwo – big wheelarches and an ‘in yer face’ front end, with a promise of a more upmarket interior that’s roomier too despite the #2’s diminutive proportions.

Now, Smart is back to tell us more about the #2 – and give us some images of a camouflaged #2 – but the ‘more information’ bit is actually just a bit of bigging up what’s to come.

Smart tells us the #2 is “undergoing an extensive global testing” to deliver ” unmatched urban agility, driving stability, elevated NVH refinement, and uncompromising safety”. So now you know.

What little we do know is that the #2 will sit on Geely’s ECA Platform, offer a range of 186 miles and charge from 10-80% in 20 minutes.

All will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show in October. If not before.