First look at the new Smart #2 ahead of an October debut

We get the first (camouflaged) look at the new Smart #2 ahead of an October debut as Smart goes back to its ForTwo roots.Mercedes went into partnership with Geely to try and turn the smart car brand into a business that actually made a profit, with Mercedes doing the design stuff and Geely the rest.
An EV brand only, Smart has since churned out the electric Smart #1, an SUV about the size of a MINI Countryman, the Smart #3 as an SUV about the size of a VW ID.5, and a Smart #5 about the size of the Volvo XC60.
But last year, Smart revealed that the Smart #2 was on the way as a modern take on the original Smart ForTwo, and earlier this year revealed the Smart #2 Concept, pointing clearly to what we can expect from the production #2. And it was exactly what you’d expect.
Featuring a wheel at each corner with little overhang – just like the ForTwo – big wheelarches and an ‘in yer face’ front end, with a promise of a more upmarket interior that’s roomier too despite the #2’s diminutive proportions.
Now, Smart is back to tell us more about the #2 – and give us some images of a camouflaged #2 – but the ‘more information’ bit is actually just a bit of bigging up what’s to come.
Smart tells us the #2 is “undergoing an extensive global testing” to deliver ” unmatched urban agility, driving stability, elevated NVH refinement, and uncompromising safety”. So now you know.
What little we do know is that the #2 will sit on Geely’s ECA Platform, offer a range of 186 miles and charge from 10-80% in 20 minutes.
All will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show in October. If not before.
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