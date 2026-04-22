Smart ForTwo RETURNS as the Electric Smart #2 Concept

The Smart #2 Concept is revealed as Smart previews a new take on the Smart ForTwo electric City Car due on sale next year.

It’s been seven years since Geely took a 50% stake in Mercedes’ Smart brand as the Germans looked for a way to take the Smart brand forward and make some actual profit.

Since then, we’ve seen Smart churn out the electric Smart #1, an SUV about the size of a MINI Countryman, the Smart #3 as an SUV about the size of a VW ID.5, and a Smart #5 about the size of the Volvo XC60.

It seems clear now that Smart’s nomenclature is using odd-numbered designations for SUVs and even-numbered models as something else, and the first shot as ‘something else’ now arrives as the Smart #2 Concept, previewing a replacement for the old Smart For Two.

We knew the Smart #2 was on the way after Smart teased it last year, but now it’s here – at least in concept guise – and looks exactly how you’d expect it to look.

It still has a wheel at every corner, is much the same size as the original ForTwo, has bulging wheel arches and an aggressive front end and sits on a new ECA platform and, although we haven’t seen the interior yet, the promise is for more space than in the original, although it will still be a two-seater. Perhaps leaving room for a new ForFour as a Smart #4?

Smart isn’t divulging much about the #2’s powertrain, but it’s likely to be a small single motor powering the rear wheels, with Smart only confirming a range of up to 180 miles and DC charging delivering a 10% to 80% charge in 20 minutes.

Kai Sieber, Mercedes-Benz Design, Head of Design smart, said:

We believe a city car should be more than a problem solver; it should spark joy. Carrying the heritage of the fortwo’s iconic design, the Concept #2 translates our bold personality into a new era where ‘Function becomes Fashion.’ It is not only about clever practicality but serves as a true extension of personal identity.

The Smart #2 will debut in production guise at the Paris Motor Show in October.