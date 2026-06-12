BMW M Concept Neue Klasse PREVIEWS an Electric BMW M3

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse is revealed at Le Mans, previewing an electric Neue Klasse take on the BMW M3.

BMW looks to have got a lot right with their Neue Klasse models, first with the new iX3 SUV and then, just a few months ago, the arrival of the Neue Klasse BMW i3 saloon

A new 3 Series inevitably means a new M3 at some point, and although that point hasn’t arrived yet, we get the next best thing with the arrival of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse at Le Mans today, which previews an electric M3 (Mi3?) expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Looking rather mean, but subtle mean, the M Concept gets a shark nose, whale tail, chunky front end, ‘honeycomb’ alloys, bonnet vent, big haunches and yellow lighting, said to be a reference to BMW racing cars.

Inside, the basics are much the same as the i3 but with added ‘M-ness’, including what looks like pretty uncomfortable race-spec seats with five-point harnesses.

There’s little official information on the M’s powerrain, but the consensus is that it will come with a motor on each wheel delivering anything up to 1000bhp powered by a 100kWh battery, which has been tweaked for better performance and durability.

Head of Design BMW M, Oliver Heilmer, said:

The new BMW M design language forms the expressive spearhead of the Neue Klasse – determined and purposeful. At BMW M, form consistently follows function. Every detail serves performance. This project is truly special to me because it carries the BMW M character into a new era.

Expect the BMW Mi3 to arrive by the end of the year with a six-figure price tag, followed by a new ICE M3.