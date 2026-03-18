BMW i3 Neue Klasse REVEALED with 463bhp and 559-mile range

The BMW i3 arrives as BMW’s second ‘Neue Klasse’ EV, boasting 463bhp from its two electric motors and a range of 559 miles.

We’ve already seen BMW’s first Neue Klasse model with the new BMW iX3 , but now it’s time for what is probably BMW’s most important car for a generation – the new BMW i3.

The 3 Series has been the core of BMW’s offerings for decades, and a failure to deliver a convincing electric version of the 3 Series would be a disaster. But, thankfully, it looks like BMW has delivered a winner with the new i3.

To start with, the i3 looks like a proper 3 Series with its ‘2.5 Box’ shape, sensibly-sized kidney grille, sloping roofline, low stance, short overhangs and flared wheelarches, a refreshing look after a long time of contentious looks and stupid grilles. And it doesn’t ride high to accommodate batteries in the floor either.

Decent looks alone don’t make an appealing car, but thankfully, what’s under the skin – which is very similar to the new iX3 – holds much promise.

At launch, we get a single version – the i3 50 xDrive – which means highly efficient motors powering front and back with 463bhp and 476lb/ft of torque and, imperfssively, WLTP range of a whopping 559 miles, with BMW claiming the i3 can take 250 miles of charge in just 10 minutes on a 400kW charger (good luck finding one of those).

Inside, the i3 is very similar to the iX3, with Panoramic Vision displaying a cabin-wide plethora of information, optional HUD and 17.9″ central infotainment controlling almost everything (although there are a few actual buttons).

Production of the new BMW i3 starts in August with first deliveries due in the autumn. Expect prices to start around £50k.