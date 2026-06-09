New Audi Q7 revealed – and it’s DIESEL only at launch

The new Audi Q7 is unveiled with a new look inside and out, a six-seat option and a diesel-only engine option at launch.

The Audi Q7 has been with us for 20 years, despite which the current Q7 is just the second generation. But now there’s a third generation with the arrival of this, the new 2026 Audi Q7.

Aidi has clearly decided that the somewhat rounded look of the current Q7 is passé, so the new Q7 gets the in-vogue brutalistic look with a high, bluff front end and an equally upright rear end, creating a solid-looking two-box shape with swollen wheel arches. Audi calls it “Striking and Confident”.

Inside, things look to have gone up a notch or three with what look like high-quality materials and a dashboard – just like other new Audis – dominated by a driver display, infotainment and (if you spend enough) a passenger screen too, which pretty much spans the cabin.

Goodies in the cabin include ChatGPT, electrically adjustable air vents, device charging pads, posh sound and a panoramic roof with variable opacity, and a five, six or seven seat layout.

Eschewing modern sensibilities, Audi is launching the Q7 with a single mild hybrid V6 diesel with 295bhp driving all four wheels, with a 48V generator producing 24bhp and a chunk of torque to help when you floor the throttle. It also allows engine off running for very small distances in shuffling traffic.

Under the skin, the Q7 comes with steel springs as standard but with the option of two air suspension setups, one of which is a ‘sporty’ option, which lowers ride height and stiffens things up in case you feel the need to hustle a big SUV.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, said:

For more than 20 years, the Audi Q7 has represented the perfect premium SUV. With its new generation, we carry this mission forward. It combines a sporty, powerful design with a highly versatile interior, first-class materials, and a wide range of technologies.

Audi says the new Q7 will be on sale in July with prices starting at “under £82k”. We assume that means £81,995.