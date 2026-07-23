BMW iX1 and iX2 prices SLASHED to qualify for ECG

BMW has slashed the price of the BMW iX1 and iX2 EVs to qualify for the full Electric Car Grant, meaning savings of up to £12k.

The Electric Car Grant has been pitched to exclude ‘Premium’ cars by making the grant only available for cars costing under £37,000, although the same car with higher trim options is still eligible if the cost is under £42,000.

But now, BMW has decided to slash prices of the iX1 and iX2 20 models significantly to qualify for the maximum grant of £3,750, which, when the BMW price cut and ECG are combined, means savings of almost £12k for the iX2 eDrive M Sport.

Debbie McIntosh, Sales Director at BMW UK, said:

Securing the full Electric Car Grant for the BMW iX1 and BMW iX2 is an important step in making premium electric mobility more accessible to customers across the UK. With their combination of driving enjoyment, quality and everyday practicality, both models are a compelling choice for customers considering an all-electric BMW.

The nitty-gritty of the price cuts sees the iX1 eDrive20 Sport down from £43,555 to £33,315, the iX1 eDrive200 xLine from £45,555 down to £35,315, and the iX2 eDrive20 Sport down from £48,305 to £38,065.

Similar price cuts also apply to the iX2 20 models too, with the iX2 eDrive20 Sport – a new model – from £33,315 and the iX2 eDrive20 M Sport down from £49,705 to £38,065.

The price cuts will doubtless see BMW iX1 and iX2 sales grow, but spare a thought for those who bought one in the last few months, and even those who bought a while back who will now see their residuals hit.