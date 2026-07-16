Volkswagen ID. Cross ARRIVES to challenge the Renault 4, Ford Puma Gen-E and more

The Volkswagen ID. Cross arrives as an EV take on the VW T-Cross, with two battery options, three power outputs and prices from around £24k.

Volkswagen hasn’t really recovered from the dieselegate scandal a decade ago, and its Mea Culpa for that serious misstep – a headlong dive into EVs – hasn’t exactly gone to plan with quality, software and usability issues plaguing its EVs.

That decade of mess for VW – added to by war and tariffs – is now biting hard, with VW slashing jobs, cutting production and culling models.

But VW is also moving its EVs into a smaller segment with cars like the ID. Polo and this, the new Volkswagen ID. Cross, which aims to be more affordable and address the issues that have damaged VW’s EVs.

The ID. Cross was revealed in camouflage a few months ago, but now it’s properly revealed and is much what you’d expect as a high-riding VW ID. Polo and cousin to the Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq, all underpinned by VW’s MEB+ Platform.

Slightly bigger than the ICE T-Cross, the ID. Cross is more spacious and comes with a ‘Lounge Vibe’, according to VW, with lots of soft surfaces inside and ambient lighting, as well as actual buttons for important stuff.

The ID. Cross comes with three power options – 114bhp, 133bhp and 208bhp – and either a 37kWh or 52kWh battery, with the smaller battery charging up to 90kW and the larger 105kW, meaning a 10-80% charge in under half an hour, and range of 196 and 271 miles respectively.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO VW, said:

The ID. Cross brings together technological expertise, clean design, impressive, intricate solutions and genuine all-rounder qualities – all for excellent value for money. These are ideal conditions for a new success story from Volkswagen.

No official UK prices for the ID. Cross as yet, but VW says it will start at around £24k.