Electric Denza Z Supercar REVEALED with 1582bhp and prices from £142,900

The Denza Z electric supercar is revealed, boasting 1582bhp from its tri-motor powertrain and priced from £142,900.

As we said when BYD revealed its first UK model from its premium brand Denza – the Denza Z9 GT – they’ve come a very long way from producing a Porsche Cayenne clone back in 2009, and now they’ve really moved things on again with the reveal of the electric Denza Z Supercar.

With seating for four in a rather generic supercar design, the Denza Z coms in three flavours – Coupe, Spider and Racing – all with the same tri-motor setup delivering a combined 1582bhp, with the Racing model able to hit 62mph in 1.96 seconds, the Coupe in 2.25 seconds, and the Spider in 2.3 seconds.

All that power needs a hand to deliver and control, so the Z gets Denza’s ‘DiSus-M’ magnetorheological dampers with air suspension on the Coupe and Spider, with the Racing model getting coil springs, all with a drift mode, Boost mode for an additional 30% torque for 20 seconds and carbon ceramic brakes.

Inside, there is room for four, with a simple layout with an 8.8″ driver display and a 12.8″ Android infotainment display.

Powering the tri-motor setup is a modest 76kWh battery – BYD’s second-generation Blade battery – promising range of 236 to 254 miles depending on model and can be charged from 10-97% on BYD’s 1500kW Flash chargers in nine minutes. Not that there are any in the UK yet, but the promise is for 300 in the next few years.

Stella Li, BYD Executive Vice President, said:

The DENZA Z is born to perform and built to win. It redefines performance with its power, acceleration and dynamic ability – and FLASH Charging means it’s the only electric supercar without compromise on how these strengths can be used. Z is a great example of how DENZA’s technology-led approach is going to set new benchmarks in every segment it enters. It really is the supercar for the new-energy generation!

The Denza Z goes on sale later this year, with the Coupe from £142,900, Spider from £159,900, and Racing £172,900.