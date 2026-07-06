Bentley Torcal is Bentley’s new ELECTRIC SUV – debuts in September

Bentley reveals its new electric SUV will be the Bentley Torcal, expected to boast 1000bhp and debuting in September.

Just like almost every other carmaker, Bentley had plans to go all-electric by 2030 but, also like just about every other carmaker, it rowed back on that aim in 2024 whilst confirming its Electric Urban SUV was still on the way with a debut planned for 2026.

Now, ahead of a debut in September, Bentley reveals its new electric SUV will be called the Bentley Torcal, named after a natural landmark – just like the Bentayga, Bacalar and Batur – in this case, El Torcal de Antequera in Andalusia, Spain, a dramatic limestone landscape. Torcal also happens to be derived from the Latin ‘torquere’, the root of ‘Torque’.

All we really get apart from the name is a single teaser image (above), although the reveal of the Bentley EXP 15 Concept last year hinted at the design direction for the Torcal with its big ‘grille’, long bonnet, big haunches and rounded back end, although much of the EXP 15’s concept-y bits won’t translate to the Torcal.

Under the skin, the Torcal shares much of its underpinnings with the new Porsche Cayenne Electric, which should mean it will boast over 1000bhp and a range of 300-350 miles at the top end, and around 700bhp for an entry-level model.

Bentley’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, said:

For 107 years Bentleys have been the most incredibly complete cars – effortless performance, outstanding comfort, exquisite British handcraftsmanship using the best natural materials and a soundtrack with soul. Our new Torcal sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters, and may just be the most considered car in our history.

All will be revealed in London on 23 September, but expect a drip feed of teasers and details between now and then.