New BMW X5 ‘Neue Klasse’ REVEALED – and there’s an electric iX5 too

The new BMW X5 arrives with ‘Neue Klasse’ styling and tech and a wide range of powertrains, including electric and ICE.

BMW has already rolled out two ‘Neue Klasse’ models with the arrival of the new iX3 and i3 , and now it’s the turn of the X5 to get the ‘Neue Klasse treatment’ with the arrival of the new X5, which will come with up to five powertrain options.

That means petrol, diesel, PHEV, EV and – from 2028 – a Hydrogen version, although the UK won’t get the petrol version, so, for now, it’s a choice of diesel, PHEV or EV.

The starting point is the xDrive 40d diesel 48V mild hybrid, which sends 308bhp to all four wheels and is good for 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds and an official economy of 40mpg.

Next up is a pair of PHEVs, with the xDrive 50e good for 482bhp and the M60e a more fulsome 603bhp, both with an in-line six-pot mated to an electric motor powered by a 26.5kWh battery, good for an EV range of around 60 miles.

The newbie for this fifth-generation X5 is the electric iX5, which comes with a huge 141kWh battery (pushing the iX5’s weight close to three tonnes), promising a range of up to 525 miles in the 60xDrive model (the only electric powertrain on offer at launch), with its 569bhp output meaning 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds. Which isn’t stunning, but it does weigh as much as Wales.

In terms of looks, the X5 looks like a bigger, beefier iX3, with statement ‘X’ lights at the front, a modest kidney grille, alloys up 23″, odd wheelarch shapes, full width light bar at the back and, on M Performance models, yellow main beams. Oddly, BMW has dropped the useful split tailgate.

Inside, the X5 leans heavily on the IX3 for its cabin architecture – with higher quality materials – with BMW’s new Panoramic i-Drive running along the base of the windscreen, a 17.8″ central infotainment and an optional passenger screen.

BMW’s Dr. Joachim Post said:

With its imposing presence and flawless symbiosis of comfort and driving pleasure, the BMW X5 became a global bestseller, and now the latest generation also benefits from the technologies in the Neue Klasse and the widest possible range of drive systems. As a result, I’m sure the new BMW X5 will set the benchmark in its class once again and write the next chapter in its success story.

The UK market launch for the new X5 and iX5 isn’t until spring 2027.