New BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition goes on SALE – costs £57,905

Ahead of a UK market launch of the new BMW i3 in the Autumn, the BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition goes on sale from £57,905.

BMW followed up its impressive Neue Klasse iX3 with the reveal of the new BMW i3 in March, which looks just as impressive as its SUV sibling and which is due to go on sale in the UK in the autumn.

When it does go officially on sale, it will initially only be available as an i3 50 xDrive model (although other models are on the way), with the likelihood that it’ll be much later in the year before the new i3 lands with UK buyers.

But now, if you want to be at the front of the queue for the i3, BMW has opened order books for a ‘Launch Special’ with the BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition open to order now at £57,905, an almost £5k premium on the regular model.

Just like the regular i3 50 xDrive, the First Edition gets a motor front and back, producing a combined 463bhp and 476lb/ft of torque wth BMW claiming an official range of 559 miles.

The First Edition gets extra kit including BMW Iconic Glow, the BMW 3D Head-Up Display and AC Charging Professional.

Jochen Goller, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said:

The new BMW i3 is a groundbreaking car for us. As a fully electric model, it will be competing in a high-volume segment and is therefore extremely significant for the BMW Group. At the same time, we can already tell from the high level of interest in this model that it will be very well received by our customers. The start of orders on 18 June in First Edition form – ahead of the official market launch – is an important next step here.