New Audi Q7 prices and specs announced – PRICED from £81,665

The new Audi Q7 goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels, a single powertrain option and prices from £81,665.

The Audi Q7 has been with us for two decades as Audi’s flagship SUV (although that’s now changed with the arrival of the Q9 ) and the progenitor of Audi’s range of ‘Q’ SUVs, and despite being around for two decades, there’s really only been two generations.

But that changed a couple of months ago with the arrival of the new Audi Q7 with a new look, a big bluff front and back and swollen wheel arches; a look Audi calls “Striking and Confident”. Inside there’s a higher-quality feel and the inevitable screenage.

Now, the new Q7 goes on sale in the UK with a single mild hybrid V6 diesel good for 295bhp, and the choice of S Line, Edition 1 and Vorsprung trim levels.

S Line models come with S Line exterior styling, 20″ alloys, Matrix LED headlights, power tailgate, and privacy glass, with an interior coming with Dinamica upholstery, ambient lighting, three-zone climate, heated front sports seats, 11.9″ driver display, 14.5″ infotainment and 12.3″ passenger display, and a suite of driver assist functions including park assist plus and surround view camera. Prices start at £81,665.

Edition 1 models (from £88,965) add 22″ alloys, Black Styling Pack, Nappa Leather, and sports seats with massaging and ventilation, with range- topping Vorsprung (from £101,665) getting 23″ alloys, OLED tail lights, Panoramic roof with adjustable transparency, B&O Sound, extended ambient lighting and HUD.

Audi UK director Jose Miguel Aparicio said:

For over 20 years, the Audi Q7 has set the standard in the large Premium SUV segment for versatility, spaciousness, and technology. As Audi’s first SUV, it did not just enter a new segment, it paved the foundations for a whole family of models in our Q line up that would become central to the brand’s global success. With the latest Audi Q7, we are elevating a proven formula to an even higher standard.

The new Audi Q7 is on sale now with first deliveries due in September.