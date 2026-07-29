Denza Bao 5 costs Land Rover Defender money

The Denza Bao 5, a ‘Premium’ SUV from BYD’s luxury brand, costs from £70-80K, the same ballpark as the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.

We’ve got used to seeing seemingly endless Chinese cars enter the UK market and undercutting, often significantly, legacy car makers, but BYD’s posh brand, Denza, is trying to compete with a growing range of models at comparable prices to ‘Premium’ legacy competition.

We’ve already seen the electric Denza Z come in at £143k and the Denza Z9 GT at £105k – both aimed at Porsche – and now we get the Denza Bao 5 SUV, clearly aimed at the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender, joining the fray with prices for the Ultimate version starting at £78,880 – much the same as a Land Cruiser or Defender 110.

Power for the Bao 5 comes from a 537bhp PHEV combining a 1.5-litre engine and a pair of motors, with an active hydraulic system for its body-on-frame platform, 2.5-tonne towing capacity and 0-62mph in under 5.0 seconds, with the 31.8kWh battery promising 56 miles of EV range.

The entry-level Elegance model comes with heated and cooling massage seats, 15.6″ infotainment, driver and passenger displays, Posh Sound, cooled and heated storage – from -6 to +50C – 18″ alloys, fixed side steps and roof rails. Prices are from £69,500.

The Ultimate model adds 20″ alloys, Nappa leather, DiSuS-P air suspension, wireless charging trays, electric side steps and ventilated back seats. Prices are from £78,880, with paint options for both models costing up to £3.5k.

Order books for the Bao 5 aren’t open yet, but you can register interest here ahead of sales in early 2027.