Denza Bao 5 costs Land Rover Defender money

The Denza Bao 5, a ‘Premium’ SUV from BYD’s luxury brand, costs from £70-80K, the same ballpark as the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.
We’ve already seen the electric Denza Z come in at £143k and the Denza Z9 GT at £105k – both aimed at Porsche – and now we get the Denza Bao 5 SUV, clearly aimed at the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender, joining the fray with prices for the Ultimate version starting at £78,880 – much the same as a Land Cruiser or Defender 110.
Power for the Bao 5 comes from a 537bhp PHEV combining a 1.5-litre engine and a pair of motors, with an active hydraulic system for its body-on-frame platform, 2.5-tonne towing capacity and 0-62mph in under 5.0 seconds, with the 31.8kWh battery promising 56 miles of EV range.
The entry-level Elegance model comes with heated and cooling massage seats, 15.6″ infotainment, driver and passenger displays, Posh Sound, cooled and heated storage – from -6 to +50C – 18″ alloys, fixed side steps and roof rails. Prices are from £69,500.
The Ultimate model adds 20″ alloys, Nappa leather, DiSuS-P air suspension, wireless charging trays, electric side steps and ventilated back seats. Prices are from £78,880, with paint options for both models costing up to £3.5k.
Order books for the Bao 5 aren’t open yet, but you can register interest here ahead of sales in early 2027.
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