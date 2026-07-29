Audi Q9 SUV ARRIVES to take on the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS

The Audi Q9 SUV arrives as Audi’s new flagship model, effectively replacing the A8, aiming to rival the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.

The idea of an Audi Q9 SUV to sit above the Q7 has been around for a very long time, although Audi dismissed speculation as far back as 2013, but times have changed and ‘Premium’ car makers now, on the whole, want a big SUV as their flagship model.

So it was no real surprise, after dropping the A8, that a new Audi Q9 was incoming as a range-topper for Audi aimed at the likes of the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7. And maybe the Range Rover too.

Now the new Q9 is revealed, and it’s a whopper at 5.3m long and 2.2m wide, too big for UK parking spaces and urban width restrictors; it’s really designed for the US and Middle East markets where big is best, but will be offered in the UK.

The Q9 comes with either a 7 or 6-seat interior, with doors that open and close automatically, and a three-screen dashboard layout with an 11.9″ driver display, 14.5″ infotainment and 12.3″ passenger screen, and what appears to be a real shortage of proper buttons.

At launch later this year, the UK gets Hobson’s choice on the powertrain, with a 3.0-litre V6 Mild Hybrid diesel delivering a very modest 295bhp and 465lb/ft of torque going to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box. Other powertrains, including PHEV and an SQ9, are likely to follow.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said:

In the future, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ will increasingly be defined by the in-car experience – because cars are much more than just a means of transportation. For many of our customers, they are becoming mobile living spaces. That is exactly what the Audi Q9 represents as the new flagship of our portfolio. Premium materials, individual electric seats in the second row, and automatic doors underscore our commitment to quality in the interior. When combined with the latest driver assist systems and a holistic user experience, it becomes clear where we are taking the Audi brand.

No prices yet for the Q9, but it’s certain to start the wrong side of £100k.