Volkswagen ID. Polo is more EXPENSIVE than the Renault 5 and Nissan Micra

Prices and specs for the new Volkswagen ID. Polo are announced, with prices starting at £23,945, more than the Renault 5 and Nissan Micra.

The reveal of the ID. Polo back in April was, in many ways, more significant than the arrival of the ID. 3, the first of VW’s ‘new Age’ EVs, because it feels like an actual VW – rather than a mobile ‘appliance’ – and addresses many of the complaints fairly levelled at the first wave of ID models – and looks like a VW.

The fact the new Polo looks like a Polo and has a proper name is a huge step up in appeal, and with the interior getting proper buttons and better quality materials, the new Polo EV starts to be an appealing prospect.

But despite the appeal, the ID. Polo is facing stiff competition from rivals like the Renault 5 and Nissan Micra, and that’s been made a little more difficult with the news that the cheapest entry-level ID. Polo starts at £23,945, some £2.5k more than the entry-level Micra and £1k more than the Renault 5.

Powertrain options for the Polo are similar to the R5 and Micra (and, of course, its Spanish cousin the Cupra Raval), with a 37kWh battery with either 114bhp or 133bhp and a 52kWh battery with 208bhp, with the smaller battery promising range of 204 miles and the bigger 282 miles.

Kicking off the Polo offferings and on sale this week (30 July) is the 133bhp Life 37kWh Launch Edition at £25,555, a 52kWh version with 208bhp at £28,830 and a 208bhp Style Lanch Edition at £32,995.

To follow on 10 September are further Style and Life models including the Entry-level Life 37kWh at £23,945.