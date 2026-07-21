New Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 – a GLITZY alternative to the Bentley Bentayga

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 arrives as the range-topping GLS wth a 604bhp 4.0-litre V8 and many glitzy trinkets.

Unsurprisingly, many of the updates to the regular GLS carry over to the Maybach GLS, including new lights front and back with ‘star’ graphics and new bumpers, but this is a Maybach so it needs more chintz.

So the big chrome grille gets a tweak with ‘Maybach’ lettering and illumination, forged 23″ alloys and – just like Rolls-Royce – wheel centres that are always upright, smatterings of Maybach badges, and extra chrome wherever you look.

Open the door to step inside and running boards pop out in under a second, and you’re greeted by a sea of leather, optional Executive Seats in the back with multiple massage functions and much the same screenage as the new GLS.

Power for the Maybach GLS comes from a 604bhp twin-turbo V8 which gets a new mild-hybrid system said to fill in the gaps in power delivery and likely good for 0-62mph in around 4.5 seconds.

Markus Bauer, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, said:

With the new Mercedes?Maybach GLS, we have elevated the character of our luxury SUV with even greater refinement. It combines effortless power with commanding presence. Every detail has been shaped to enhance comfort and serenity – in a way that feels unmistakably Maybach.

No price yet for the Maybach GLS, but expect it to cost around the same as an entry-level Bentley Bentayga (£180k).