Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and GLS 63 get new 627bhp V8 and mid-life tweaks

Mercedes’ range-topping AMG GLE 63 and GLS 63 get a mid-life update, including a new flat-plane crank twin-turbo V8.

AMG may just have revealed its electric GT 4-Door as it dips a high-performance toe in the unpredictable waters of high-end EVs, to challenge the Porsche Taycan and hope there are enough buyers to make it a success.

Thankfully, AMG isn’t going gung-ho into EVs at the expense of V8 grunt and has just revealed updates for the GLE 63 and GLS 63 SUVs, which get a new flat-plane crank V8.

The new M177 EVO engine is a heavily updated version of the V8 in the current models with a flat-plane crank, tweaked camshaft, new fuel injection system, revamped firing order, new ports, and new turbo housing.

That all adds up to 604bhp and 627lb/ft of torque, which is supplemented by a 48V mild-hybrid starter generator which can chip in an extra 23bhp and smooth the torque curve.

Other updates for 2026 include tweaks to Active Ride, upgraded driveshafts, tweaked front end, new MB.OS and new 22″ alloys for the GLE and 23″ for the GLS.

AMG’s Michael Schiebe said:

Our V8 is a central component of our performance DNA and the ideal heart for the new GLE 63 S and GLS 63. For years, the V8 has stood for impressive performance and great popularity among our customers.

With the new M177 EVO generation, we have fundamentally revised the power unit and secured its presence in our portfolio for the long term. The result is an engine that impresses with agile response, strong performance and a pronounced appetite for revs– while at the same time meeting increasingly demanding regulations worldwide.