Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a raft of UPDATES for 2026

The Mercedes GLS SUV gets another makeover to keep it current, with updates for the interior, engines and cosmetic updates.

It’s been six years since the current Mercedes GLS arrived as the ‘S-Class of SUVs’, and two years since the GLS got a bit of a facelift . So you might expect an all-new GLS would be in the works, but it’s not. Instead, we get a titivated version of the current GLS.

The new interior for the GLS is much the same as the recently updated S-Class, with a pair of 11.2″ screens in the back, new handsets to control stuff like seats and infotainment, new steering wheel with actual buttons, standard Superscreen and augmented reality HUD, Panoramic roof and, in seven-seat models, electric second row seats.

Externally, there are new 23″ alloys, new front bumper, grille and headlights (illuminated in AMG Line) and a Mercedes logo in the tailgate light bar.

Engine options kick off with a 308bhp 350d and top out with a 530bhp V8 in the 580 (not expected in the UK), as well as a 450 model with a 3.0-litre petrol good for 375bhp, all with AWD.

Mercedes has also added extra sound insulation to the GLS, and all models come with air suspension as standard and the option of E-Active Body Control, which automatically adjusts to road conditions ahead.

Due on sale later this year, expect the GLS to creep up from the current £110k starting price.