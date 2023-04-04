Mercedes GLS, Maybach GLS and AMG GLS get a bit of a 2023 update

The Mercedes GLS, Maybach GLS and AMG GLS get a minor facelift, new options and upgraded equipment levels for 2023.

It’s four years since the current Mercedes GLS went on sale in the UK s Mercedes’ answer to luxury SUVs like the Range Rover and BMW X7, and despite the arrival of its electric sibling – the new Mercedes EQS SUV – there’s life left in the ICE GLS yet.

So Mercedes has given the GLS – and its Maybach and AMG variants – a minor facelift inside and out for 2023, added extra equipment and thrown in new options too.

The usual facelift tweaks are present and correct with minor changes to the grille, lights, bumpers and alloys – although you’ll need to look quite hard to see them – with the seven-seat interior treated to two new leather options, glossy brown lime wood trim and bits of ‘Silver Shadow’ detail on the air vents.

Other updates include a new Off-Road Engineering Package with more ground clearance and underside guard, Parking Package with 360 camera and ‘transparent bonnet’ function, updated MBUX with three styles – classic, sporty and discreet.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 gets a similar raft of cosmetic tweaks and added equipment including Panoramic roof, Burmester Sound, Adaptive High Beam, Climate front seats, Adaptive Dampers, AMG Performance exhaust and more, with the Mercedes Maybach GLS getting posher ambient lighting, new paint optionsand new 23″ wheel options.

The GLS engine options are the GLS 450 with 3.0-litre petrol straight six with 375bhp, GLS 580 with 510bhp petrol V8 and 2.9-litre diesel in the GLS 350d and GLS 450 d with 308bhp and 362bhp respectively, with the GLS Maybach getting a 550bhp V8 and the AMG a 625bhp version.

Mercedes says the updated GLS models will be on sale from October 2023.