New BYD Ti7 is GUNNING for the Land Rover Defender

BYD is bringing a new 7-seat plug-in Hybrid SUV to the UK – the BYD Ti7 – which is aimed straight at the Land Rover Defender.

BYD has already taken aim at the Porsche Taycan with the Denza Z9 GT , and now it looks to have the Land Rover Defender firmly in its sights with the BYD Ti7, a new 7-seat PHEV SUV on the way to the UK.

BYD is being slightly coy about the Ti7, delivering only the single image of the front (above) and basic details, but as it’s already been unveiled in full in Thailand, we can add to the basics.

Clearly ‘inspired’ by the Defender, the Ti7 shares the same boxy silhouette, bluff front end, similar bumper inserts and almost identical rear side window treatment as the Defender, as well as a side-opening tailgate with spare wheel housing.

BYD hasn’t released any images of the interior, but we know it comes with a 15.6″ infotainment, 12.3″ driver display, 26″ HUD, Climate control screens, 7 seats, Panoramic Roof and Ambient lighting.

Under the skin, the Ti7 gets BYD’s DM-p powertrain, a plug-in hybrid setup which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a motor on each axle – powered by a 35.6kWh battery – delivering a 79-mile EV range and 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds.

BYD says full specs and pricing for the Ti7 in the UK will be announced in the coming weeks.