Jaguar 4-Door GT gets a name – and it’s a STUNNER

The electric Jaguar 4-Door GT is officially named, with a nod to Jaguar’s history, ahead of a debut in the coming months.

Since the Type 00 Concept arrived in 2024, we’ve learned that it will come with at least 1,000bhp and, according to Jaguar, will mop up buyers in the ‘missing’ segment between high-end mainstream offerings and the Bentley end of things, with prices likely to start at around £120k.

What has been missing is a name for the new Jaguar, but now we’re put out of our misery with the news that the new Jaguar has a name – the Jaguar Type 01.

Clearly, Jaguar has been influenced by the thoughtful model naming of Polestar and Smart to come up with such an evocative name, with the ‘Type’ bit harking back to storied sports cars like the E-Type and C-Type (is the Jaguar GT a Sports car?), the ‘0’ denoting zero emissions and the ‘1’ denoting the first model. Totally inspiring.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar MD, said:

We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before. Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance. The Type 01 name is part of that story – for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the ‘1’, our first car for a new chapter, a ‘one of a kind!

The Jaguar Type 01 Prototypes, suitably camouflaged, will make an appearance at this weekend’s Formula E outing in Monaco and be revealed properly later this year. Probably.