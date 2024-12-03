Jaguar Type 00 Concept OFFICIALLY revealed as Jaguar’s future electric direction

The Jaguar Type 00 Concept was officially revealed in Miami, demonstrating Jaguar’s future EV design and branding for a new range of EVs.

Jaguar has taken a lot of flack for its decision to stop production of its ICE cars and leave a gap of a year before anything new arrives, and even more flack for its perhaps misguided attempt to re-brand a motoring icon by introducing the branding ahead of the actual car in a way that got public interest but for all the wrong reasons.

Now we get to see the real concept – the Jaguar Type 00 Concept – after its reveal in Miami overnight, and although the aversion to the way Jaguar has developed its PR around the reveal remains, there’s no denying the 00 Concept is striking.

Jaguar says the ‘Type 00’ signifies zero emissions and car zero to highlight the radical reincarnation of Jaguar, with a car design which defies the current EV design of cab-forward homogony with its long bonnet, sweeping roofline, boat tail back end and big 23″ alloys it certainly stands out. Although where the batteries are living we’re not sure in such a low-slung car.

Highlights of the design include a very upright nose with flush surfaces and very slim lighting, a side profile a little reminiscent of a Bentley Continental but on a more brutal scale, with brass ingots with the new Leaper which deploy as rear-facing cameras, huge rear haunches, panoramic roof punctuated by Jaguar’s new strikethrough motif, the same motif hiding rear taillights and no rear window.

Gerry McGovern, CCO, JLR said:

Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Inside -accessed by butterfly doors – is a completely new, minimalist Jaguar interior, with high lines separating passenger from driver, topped by hand-finished brass lines which split a pair of rising screens on the dash, with woven textiles and travertine stone supporting floating seats.

Mary Crisp, Jaguar’s Chief Materiality Designer, said:

The Materiality ideology for Type 00 embraces authentic, unexpected materials and captivating colour, with our new creative philosophy visible at every turn. We have three key materials – brass, travertine stone and textiles – and the way we use these materials represents bold pieces of art and creates a unique atmosphere.

We have no details on what powers the new electric Jaguar, motor size, number of motors, performance or, really, anything beyond the new EV-only JEA Platform and a claim of a 475-plus mile range and rapid charging, although the expectation is for 600bhp plus, AWD and a battery pack above 100kWh.

But with it likely to be a year before Jaguar reveals any production take on their new design direction there’s plenty of time to learn if what will be on offer can garner enough interest from those happy to drop a six-figure sum on a new electric Jag once the hype is done.