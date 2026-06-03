Bentley Flying Spur gets a MAKEOVER for 2026 and the Flying Spur S returns

The Bentley Flying Spur gets a facelift to bring it in line with the Continental GT, and the sporty Flying Spur S returns.

Bentley has given the Flying Spur a makeover to bring it in to line with the look of the Continental GT, with the most obvious update the arrival of single headlights, the first time a four-door Bentley has had single headlights since 1962, say Bentley. But didn’t the 1982 Mulsanne Turbo have single headlights too?

Other cosmetic changes include a grille now integrated into a new bumper, slight twweaks to the boot and rear lights, new 22″ alloys and the deletion of the front wing vent.

But perhaps the bigger news is the return of the Flying Spur S.

The Flying Spur S brings with it all the goodies of the Continetal GT S, which means a Performance Active Chassis with twin-valve dampers, torque vectoring and 48v active anti-roll, and a V8 PHEV delivering 671bhp and 686lb/ft of torque, enough to hit 62mph in 3.7 seconds.

It comes with ‘Blackline Specification’ which means gloss black grilles and dark lettering, black mirrors and dark tinted LED Matrix headlights, and the option of a NAIM sound upgrade, originally from the Batur, which costs an eye-watering £25k.

Orders are now open for the nw Flying Spur, and although there are nno official prices yet expect the regular Flying Spur to start at around £200k and the S at around £225k.