Bentley Continental GT S RETURNS – but this time with NO additional power

The Bentley Continental GT S returns to the range with a more driver-focused setup but the same power as the regular GT.

Now, we get a new GT S from Bentley – as a Coupe GT S or Convertible GTC S – which follows the usual recipe to deliver a car sitting between the regulat GT and the new Speed. aimed at owners who want a ‘sportier’ product but now willing to dig deep enough for a GT Speed.

Power for the GT S and GTC S this time around is unchaged from the regular GT, but as that already offers a whopping 671bhp, it’s hardly a necessity, with performance of 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds and on to 190nph – plus the avility ro run as an EV for 50 miles – already enough.

Instead, the focus is on delivering a more involving drive with chassis tweaks inspired by the new GT Speed, including an electronically-controlled limited-slip diff at the back and active anti-roll bars, as well as a Sports exhaust and AWS.

The GT S models also come with Blackline Spec as standard, 22″ alloys, LED Matrix headlights, Dynamica inserts on the interior and Piano Black veneer.

No prices for the GT S as yet, but around £215k seems about right.